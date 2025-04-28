CEANA Delegation Pays Historic Visit to Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III

On Easter Sunday, April 19, 2025, a momentous meeting took place at the Royal Aklorbordzi Palace in Anloga, Ghana, as the leadership of the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA), led by President Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi, paid a distinguished courtesy call on His Royal Majesty (HRM) Togbi Sri III, the revered Overlord of the Anlo Kingdom.

Strengthening Ties, Fostering Development

Following the successful commissioning of two CEANA projects earlier in the week—a kindergarten school building in Dodome-Awuaisu, Ghana, and a state-of-the-art computer library in Kpalime, Togo—Dr. Nyamadi traveled to Anloga to inspect ongoing construction on the Anloga Public Library, another CEANA-sponsored initiative aimed at empowering local communities through education and literacy.

Accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Patience Nyamadi, and a distinguished delegation, including CEANA’s leadership team and esteemed representatives from the Eweland, the visit underscored CEANA’s commitment to cultural preservation and development.

A Royal Welcome and a Call for Unity

As custom demands, the CEANA delegation was first received by Togbi Zewu IV, Dufiaga of Anloga, and Togbi Tudoabor III, Dufia of Anloga Lashibi, who formally introduced the visitors to HRM Togbi Sri III. Upon entering the palace, HRM warmly welcomed his guests, acknowledging CEANA’s ongoing contributions to the Eweland and expressing his appreciation for their efforts in fostering unity and progress.

During the meeting, CEANA Public Relations Officer Efo Steve Dei formally presented the purpose of the visit, highlighting the organization’s mission to unite Ewes in North America, promote cultural heritage, and undertake impactful development projects across Ghana, Togo, and Benin. He noted that the Anloga Public Library, when completed, would mark CEANA’s second major project in the Anlo area, following the construction of a six-classroom block at Vui Zion Primary School.

A Shared Vision for Growth

Dr. Nyamadi addressed HRM with deep reverence, thanking him for the audience and emphasizing CEANA’s dedication to strengthening Ewe identity and heritage. He called on the Awoamefia to use his royal influence to inspire greater participation in CEANA’s initiatives, stressing that collective efforts and unity among Ewes worldwide are crucial to advancing the socioeconomic development of the Eweland.

HRM Togbi Sri III responded with great admiration for CEANA’s tireless work, acknowledging the challenges of organizing and fundraising abroad while consistently channeling resources toward the development of Ewe communities. He pledged his support in amplifying CEANA’s mission and expressed his intent to personally attend a future convention to convey his gratitude and rally further unity among Ewes.

Charting the Path Forward

The meeting concluded with mutual commitments to strengthening cultural ties and furthering development efforts. Togbi Zewu IV stressed the importance of involving local chiefs and elders in selecting and planning future projects, ensuring their alignment with community needs. The CEANA delegation assured continued collaboration and responsiveness to community interests.

As CEANA prepares for its 2025 convention in Dallas, Texas, from August 28 to September 1, this historic encounter with HRM Togbi Sri III reaffirms the organization’s unwavering dedication to uniting Ewes across the globe and fostering lasting progress in the Eweland.

