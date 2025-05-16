CEANA Delegation Strengthens Ties With Ewe Community in Ivory Coast

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) recently concluded a diplomatic mission to an Ewe-speaking community in Ivory Coast, reinforcing cultural ties and discussing development initiatives.

Led by West African President Torgbi Agbelorm-Agbotokor Dreke II, the delegation engaged with community leaders during a ceremonial durbar to promote unity and collaboration.

“This visit underscores our commitment to Ewe communities across West Africa,” said Torgbi Agbelorm, who serves as Chief of Salo-Sokutsime in Anloland. The leader emphasized peace as foundational for progress while encouraging diaspora connections through CEANA’s network.

CEANA President Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi affirmed the organization’s dedication to socioeconomic development, noting: “Our shared identity transcends borders.” The association has historically funded infrastructure projects including schools and clinics in Ewe communities.

The Ivory Coast visit marks CEANA’s ongoing efforts to unite dispersed Ewe populations, with an estimated 2 million Ewe speakers residing outside Ghana across West Africa and the diaspora.