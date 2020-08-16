The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA), has presented hundreds of reusable nosemasks to nine communities in the Volta Region, in support of the fight against the coronavirus.

Chiefs and representatives of the beneficiary communities, who were present at the ceremony included; Hohoe, Wli Todzi, Aflao, Peki Tsame, and Dzorkpe.

The rest are Kedzi, Etordome, Agortime Akwetey, and Dzita. Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi, President of CEANA who joined the presentation in Ho via the internet, said the donation was parallel to the Council’s quest to enhance the welfare of communities in the Eweland.

He said the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE would serve as the “first line of defense” against the Coronavirus pandemic, and was to “assist people in remote and needy communities.”

Dr Nyamadi said the support was made possible through the concerted efforts of people of Ewe origin in the diaspora, and called on members of the tribe in the West African sub-region to unite and provide the needed backing for its development agenda.

“CEANA is for peace and unity, and therefore we must all stand united to develop the region,” he said.

Nana Ofei Asamani I, Nkosuohene of Akwamu Traditional Area and Chief of Salo in the Keta Municipality, who also is the country director for the Council, said most people in rural communities could not afford the masks.

He added that such individuals resorted to sharing PPEs, and said CEANA must be supported to reach out to more communities.

CEANA is a US-based charitable organization formed in 1994 to help develop the Eweland by fostering collaboration among tribe members in the diaspora.

The Council oversees the activities of a total of 18 Ewe associations in the US and is committed to enhancing livelihoods of Ewe communities by supporting social intervention initiatives in health, education and sanitation.