CEANA Unveils State-of-the-Art Computer Library at Lycée Kpodzi-Kpalime, Togo

In a landmark moment for education and technology in Eweland, the Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) has officially commissioned a fully equipped computer library at Lycée Kpodzi-Kpalime in Togo. This remarkable initiative marks yet another milestone in CEANA’s continued commitment to fostering academic excellence and community development across Ghana, Togo, and Benin.

A Journey of Transformation

Following the successful handover of a newly constructed kindergarten school in Dodome-Awuaisu, VR, the previous day, CEANA’s President, Dr. Tsatsu Nyamadi, led a distinguished delegation to Kpalime for the unveiling of this latest project. The delegation included notable figures such as Mrs. Pat Nyamadi, Efo Kofi Gbeklui (VP1), Efo Steve Dei (PRO), Efo Cornelius Ackumey (CEANA’s Board Member), and other esteemed members and philanthropists who have played a crucial role in CEANA’s initiatives.

Before arriving at the school grounds, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Mayor of Kpalime, Hon. Winny Dogbatse. The Mayor, in welcoming the CEANA delegation, praised the organization for its transformative impact across Eweland, noting its long-standing dedication to scholarship programs, infrastructure development, and efforts to unite Ewe communities beyond borders.

Strengthening Educational Foundations

During the official commissioning ceremony, Dr. Nyamadi reiterated CEANA’s mission, emphasizing its role in bringing together Ewe associations in North America to support development in Ghana, Togo, and Benin. He highlighted CEANA’s contributions over the past 31 years, ranging from building clinics and classroom blocks to providing scholarships and donating medical equipment.

The newly launched computer library stands as a testament to CEANA’s unwavering commitment to educational empowerment. Dr. Nyamadi expressed confidence that the facility would significantly enhance students’ academic performance and provide teachers with a state-of-the-art learning environment. Additionally, he encouraged community leaders to ensure proper maintenance of the facility to serve future generations.

Community and Collaboration

The event also saw remarks from key figures such as Mr. Kossi Nutekpor (CEANA Projects Coordinator), Mr. Louis Dotsu (General Secretary of PAD Kloto), and Togbe Agbelorm Agbotokor II (Chief of Salo and CEANA Representative in Eweland). Each speaker underscored the importance of unity, collaboration, and continued investment in initiatives that empower Ewe communities.

Expressing gratitude, the Prèfet of Kloto assured CEANA and PAD Kloto of the community’s commitment to maintaining the facility for sustained benefit. With overwhelming support from donors and stakeholders, CEANA continues to inspire a legacy of transformation through education and development across Eweland.

This latest achievement reaffirms CEANA’s philosophy: when communities unite, progress is unstoppable.

Source : Steve Dei PRO / Sankofaonline