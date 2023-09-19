Cecilia Abena Dapaah Unable to Justify Cash Found at Residence – OSP Reveals

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has recently provided additional information regarding the cash found at the Abelemkpe residence of former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah. According to the OSP, Dapaah has been unable to provide a valid explanation for the origin of the money.

For example, a total of GH¢132,007 was discovered concealed in 32 different envelopes. Dapaah claimed that these funds were her sitting allowances. However, the records indicate that the amounts in these envelopes ranged from GH¢400.00 to GH¢38,160.00, many of which far exceeded the approved sums typically allocated as sitting allowances for public officials. This has raised suspicions about the legitimacy of the source of these funds, as stated in the OSP’s fact sheet, which was made available on Tuesday, September 19.

Furthermore, Cecilia Dapaah’s husband previously mentioned that his niece sends money from the United States for construction purposes. However, the niece in question failed to provide evidence of the source of these funds and proof of their lawful transfer to the former minister.

Consequently, she claimed to have personally and physically brought an alleged sum of Two Hundred Thousand United States dollars (US$200,000.00) into the country without proper legal declaration, as outlined in the OSP’s fact sheet.