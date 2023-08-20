Cecilia Asaga embarks on reconciliation tour in the Upper East Region

Cecilia Asaga, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national executive committee and the coordinator of the educational forum for students in the Bunkpurugu constituency in the North East Region, wants party members to put aside their differences in order to build a formidable campaign team for the 2024 general election.

Madam Asaga stated that if differences within the party are not resolved ahead of the polls in all seats across the nation, they would undermine the party’s excellent message and damage its campaign in the 2024 general election.

Madam Cecilia stated in a Facebook post during a reconciliation tour in the Nabdam Constituency in the upper east region that the therapeutic reconciliation process is the way to go to ensure the party’s overwhelming victory in the crucial 2024 general election.

The NDC has begun its reconciliation trip in order to iron out concerns that may jeopardize the party’s efforts to reclaim political power in the 2024 general election.

Madam Asaga noted that the party’s reconciliation drive was aimed at unifying the party’s base and fostering peace as the party prepared for the’must-win’ 2024 general elections.

She was joined on the visit by Nabdam member of parliament Dr. Mark Kurt Nawuni to heal the scars, make peace, and reconcile the party’s rank and file.