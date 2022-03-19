Cecilia Asaga Takes On Samira Bawumia

Mad. Cecilia Asaga, a Zongo Caucus patron in the greater Accra region of the opposition National Democratic Congress has asserted that Ghanaians are going through hardship and sufferings under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Bawumia led Npp Government hence Mad. Samira Bawumia who contended that the call from Ghanaians for the country to be fixed is the usual NDC propaganda should shut up.

According to her, the good people of Ghana are suffering from intolerable hardships and an ever-increasing cost of living, which is quite unfortunate.

In addition, an increase in existing taxes, as well as the introduction of new ones, has resulted in dramatic increases in the prices of petrol, food, and other essentials.

On this day, as hardships deepen, I implore His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo to extend a hand of collaboration to all Ghanaians who can help save our beloved country from the abyss into which it is sinking, she stated in an interview with Avenor Tv.

I salute Ghanaians in need, and I would want to take this occasion to ask Madam Samira Bawumia to assist her husband in taking the necessary steps to provide aid in fixing the Ghanaian porous economy than insulting and attacking Ghanaians complaining about the bad nature of the economy.

Although it appears that Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s lies have decreased marginally because of his hidden stature due to the implementation of the obnoxious E-levy, it is conceivable that his wife, Samira, has acquired the same ailment.

One cannot imagine under what influence should Samaira Bawumia be to declare that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration’s accomplishments are strewn around the country.

Indeed, I do not receive or share the poor taxpayers’ money to go throughout the country as she claims, but I am confident that those with good eyesight can only see agony, hardship, frustration, crime, corruption, starvation, unemployment, and so on all over the country, Cecilia Asaga furiously added.