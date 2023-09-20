Cecilia dapaah doesn’t own or run any real estate company – PA

Personal Assistant to former Sanitation Minister Madam Cecilia Dapaah has stated that the former minister does not own a real estate company.

Speaking to a section of the media in Accra, he described the

OSP’s statements that she operates a real estate company with a ‘fake identity’ as a false statement which must be disregarded.

He stated that the OSP is only engaging in a trial by public opinion which is illegal using the media to create public disaffection for the family and prejudicing the courts by the sentiments of citizens.

“Cecilia Abena Dapaah has never owned a real estate business She bought a SSNIT affordable house for her late mum many years ago and later decided to sell it off .How that translates to her owing of a real estate business beats human imagination.”

On the issue of Bank account of Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother still sending her money, Mr Kofi Mensah explained that bank was present to receive the donations of the late brother during the funeral and right after the funeral the donations were used to open an account with madam Cecilia Dapaah and her elder sister’s name being signatories to later disburse to pay off some of the funeral expenses and that nobody operates a dead man’s account.

“Does that warrant a headline that her late brother is signing cheques and sending her money”?, he asked.

“On the issue of the money being hidden in obscure places in the house concealed in wraps and clothes, he retorted that it does not make any sense and that it is a figment of their OSP’s imagination.

“Has the OSP forgotten that the husband of Madam Cecilia Dapaah constantly receives cash from people whose building projects he supervises?

“The public is advised to treat the publications and allegations with the contempt they deserve, The OSP is advised to desist from its fiendish delight in trial by the press“.