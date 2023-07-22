Cecilia Dapaah resigns over US$1 million plus theft in her house

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has tendered her resignation in light of a scandal involving her house helps, who were allegedly involved in the theft of foreign and local currencies from her residence.

In her resignation letter addressed to the President, Madam Dapaah explained that she has decided to step down to prevent this matter from becoming a distraction for the government and impeding its important work during a critical period.

The incident came to light on July 21, when it was revealed that two house helps of the Minister, namely Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei were facing charges before an Accra Circuit Court for their alleged involvement in stealing an amount totaling US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghanaian cedis from the former minister’s residence in Abelenkpe, Accra, between July and October 2022.

The charges against both individuals include one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing the mentioned amounts of US dollars, euros, and Ghanaian cedis.