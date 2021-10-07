Cecilia Dapaah to act as caretaker Minister of Gender

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has directed Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, to act as the Caretaker Minister of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The directive is as a result of the President’s extension of the leave of absence from office of Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, Minister of the Sector and Member of Parliament for the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, which was to have ended on August 31, 2021.

A statement from the Presidency signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, explained that the Minister sought leave of absence for personal reasons.

The Caretaker Minister would, therefore, operate until further notice.