The Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana is to operate under its seven core values.

These core values are Worship, Connect, Equip, Passionate Proclamation, Spirit of Excellence, and leadership.

In this vein, the church is to put up a 6,000 seating capacity auditorium at East Legon to enhance the effective propagation of the gospel.

The Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Lead Pastor of the church, disclosed this at the 10th-anniversary celebration and the dedication of the Cedar First City Chapel of the church at East Legon in Accra on the theme ‘Mighty Are Your Miracles oh Lord.

He said the task of the church was to disciple the nations through every excellent and innovative means, thereby equipping the individual to lead live a fulfilling life on earth.

‘It is also to become relevant in societal development and that qualifying to live in eternity is pertinent today as it was then’, Rev. Wengam said.

He said the church which was started at a Restaurant at East Legon with about 120 members had a congregation of over 1,000.

The Lead Pastor commended the church board and all who generously contributed towards the fulfillment of their dream.

Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana said with the humble beginning relating to a handful of adult members the church has now assumed the place of a megachurch within the community.

He said organisations rise and fall on leadership, adding that the ever-rising and shining leadership of the church shows the quintessential wisdom and direction associated with the leaders.

‘CMC is arguably one of the fastest-growing Assemblies of God churches in our world today in terms of number, spiritual, structure, training of leaders, pastors and engaging in missionary work and supporting the needy needs commendation, he added.

Mrs Theodora Georgina Wood, a former Chief Justice commended the church for impacting many lives over the years.

She expressed the hope that the church would expand its evangelism to win more souls for Christ and also continue to contribute to the development of the nation.

Rev. William Dontoh, a former General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church was honoured posthumously with the naming of the ground floor of the church after him for his enormous contributions to the church.