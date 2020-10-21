The Cedar Mountain Chapel of the Assemblies of God Church Ghana is undertaking the construction of a Cedar City project at East Legon, to enhance the effective propagation of the gospel.

The project, which consists of a 5,000 seating capacity auditorium, a Recreational Centre, a clinic, a shopping mall and a school, is also to commemorate the 10th anniversary celebration of the chapel next year.

The Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam, Lead Pastor of the chapel, who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the project was financed through voluntary contributions and fundraising activities and was expected to be completed in two years.

Rev. Dr Wengam named some of the activities planned for the anniversary which was on the theme ‘Possessing Limitless Heights’ as Conventions, Family Life Enrichment Week, Church Planting Missions, Evangelism, Conference, Free Medical Screening and Dedication of the Temple.

He said during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the chapel supported about 2,000 pastors in distress due to the ban on congregational church services.

The Lead Pastor said the chapel also supported many retired pastors and nearly 2,000 pastors’ widows as well as providing relief items to more than 300 squatters, 500 church members and front line workers.

Rev. Dr Wengam said the vision statement of the church was to become a cutting edge and a New Testament model church in worship, raising leaders and disciples as well as providing leadership in all things.

On the 2020 elections, he called on Ghanaians to comport themselves and conduct their activities peacefully in the run-up to the December polls.

He also urged politicians to conduct issue-based campaigns devoid of insults to ensure an election-free violence and appealed to the political parties to use their platforms to develop the country and strengthen national cohesion.