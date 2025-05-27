Cedi Appreciation Cuts Ghana’s Debt by GH₵150 Billion, Mahama Announces

President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that Ghana’s national debt decreased by nearly GH₵150 billion due to the cedi’s recent appreciation, accelerating progress toward medium-term debt sustainability targets.

Speaking at the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) 60th Annual Meeting in Abidjan, Mahama attributed the fiscal gains to strengthened macroeconomic discipline, improved export revenues, and foreign exchange inflows. “If this trajectory continues, we could achieve our 2028 debt target of 55-58% by year-end, freeing fiscal space for productive investments,” he told African leaders and development partners.

The cedi’s rebound follows years of volatility, with its 2025 gains against major currencies driven by tighter monetary policies, IMF-backed reforms, and surging gold and cocoa exports. Mahama credited “bold steps” to stabilize the economy, including fiscal consolidation and measures to restore investor confidence. The debt reduction marks a critical milestone as Ghana navigates global economic challenges and implements structural reforms under its $3 billion IMF Extended Credit Facility.

The announcement underscores the interplay between currency stability and debt management in emerging markets. Analysts note that while the cedi’s strength provides short-term relief, sustaining gains requires addressing structural bottlenecks like energy subsidies and tax inefficiencies. Ghana’s debt-to-GDP ratio, which peaked at over 90% in 2022, now aligns with regional peers, though risks persist from external shocks and fluctuating commodity prices.

Mahama emphasized the need to channel fiscal savings into agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation to secure long-term growth. The AfDB meetings, focused on sustainable development, highlighted Ghana’s progress as a case study in balancing austerity with strategic investment. However, critics urge transparency in debt reporting and caution against premature optimism, citing unresolved fiscal pressures from state-owned enterprises and contingent liabilities.