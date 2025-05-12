Cedi Resurgence Eases Ghana’s Foreign Debt Burden Amid Gold Boom

Ghana’s economic landscape is showing signs of stabilization as a resurgent cedi helps reduce the country’s foreign debt load, offering fiscal breathing room amid ongoing restructuring efforts.

The local currency’s 10.5% appreciation against the dollar since January 2025 has trimmed the foreign component of public debt to $28.3 billion, even as total debt in cedi terms rose to GH¢726.7 billion due to earlier depreciation effects.

This currency rebound stems from multiple converging factors: record gold prices nearing $3,400 per ounce have boosted exports to $11.6 billion in 2024, while the Bank of Ghana’s strategic accumulation of gold reserves – now standing at 31 tonnes – has strengthened international reserves to $9.4 billion. The central bank’s shift from forward auctions to spot market interventions, coupled with a 100-basis-point policy rate hike, has further stabilized foreign exchange conditions.

Financial analyst Kwadwo Acheampong notes the gold windfall presents strategic opportunities: “If purchases continue rising, we could expand barter arrangements – gold for oil or machinery – reducing hard currency exposure.” However, he cautions that illegal mining activities threaten the sustainability of these gains unless the newly established Gold Board implements robust oversight.

The post-election political stability following President Mahama’s December 2024 victory has bolstered business confidence to its highest level in four years. Yet significant challenges persist – debt service payments totaling GH¢150.3 billion for 2025-2028 coincide with constrained financing options. Successful restructuring of 93% of outstanding debt, including a 37% haircut on Eurobonds, has provided temporary relief, but front-loaded repayment schedules loom large.

While the improved macroeconomic indicators signal progress, analysts emphasize that maintaining discipline on fiscal consolidation and gold sector governance will be crucial to sustaining the current trajectory. The IMF’s anticipated approval of a $370 million disbursement under Ghana’s extended credit facility program may provide additional buffer, but structural reforms remain imperative for long-term debt sustainability.