Cedi Stability Could Slash Fuel Prices to GH¢12 per Litre, Says AOMC

Ghanaians may soon benefit from a significant reduction in fuel prices, with petrol potentially dropping to GH¢12 per litre if the Ghana cedi maintains its current stability, according to Dr. Riverson Oppong, CEO of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs).

Speaking on the interplay between currency performance and petroleum costs, Dr. Oppong emphasized that the cedi’s recent strength against the dollar has lowered the conversion costs of international oil prices, creating conditions for cheaper fuel.

“If the cedi remains stable, petrol could sell for GH¢12 by Thursday,” he stated, referencing the upcoming pricing window starting this week.

The projection follows a 6% to 10% average price decrease observed between May 15 and May 30, driven by improved exchange rates. However, Dr. Oppong cautioned that lower pump prices might reduce government revenue from upstream petroleum levies. “While consumers gain relief, upstream revenue declines—a balance requiring prudent management,” he noted. Global oil price stability remains critical to sustaining this trend, with current benchmarks showing minimal volatility.

The announcement comes as Ghana navigates economic recovery efforts, where fuel affordability plays a pivotal role in easing household and business costs. Analysts highlight that sustained cedi stability hinges on continued fiscal discipline and external factors like remittance inflows and export earnings. The Bank of Ghana’s recent monetary policies, aimed at curbing inflation and stabilizing the currency, appear to be yielding short-term gains.

Ghanaians await the next pricing window announcement, with stakeholders keen to see if the GH¢12 prediction materializes. Should the drop occur, it would mark the lowest fuel price in over two years, offering respite amid lingering economic pressures. Historically, fuel price reductions have spurred temporary economic relief but require complementary measures to address structural challenges like debt management and energy sector inefficiencies.