Cedi Strength May Limit Cocoa Farmers’ Price Gains Despite Global Surge

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) confirms plans to increase cocoa producer prices in dollar terms following record global prices, but warns currency appreciation could reduce local currency benefits.

CEO Dr. Randy Abbey stated the adjustment acknowledges international market gains while addressing domestic economic conditions.

“The truth is that we are convinced and it is going to happen. On the dollar side, we will see its impact,” Abbey confirmed. “Based on the strength of the cedi, in cedi terms, you may not see anything significant.”

This reflects the complex interaction between high global cocoa prices – driven by supply shortages – and the cedi’s recent appreciation. “Global prices are high, normally translating into higher farmer incomes. But with the cedi appreciating sharply, gains could be reduced when converted to Ghana cedis,” Abbey explained.

COCOBOD is consulting stakeholders to develop a pricing framework balancing global dynamics and domestic currency factors. “We are working with stakeholders to ensure the final producer price reflects both global trends and domestic realities,” Abbey stated, emphasizing the goal of fair compensation amid exchange rate volatility.

The price review occurs amid broader concerns about income stability for agricultural producers in export-dependent economies facing currency fluctuations.

Ghana remains a leading cocoa producer where the commodity significantly contributes to foreign exchange earnings and rural livelihoods.