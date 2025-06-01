Cedi Strength Slashes Rice Prices for Ghana Households and Vendors

Ghanaian households and food businesses are experiencing tangible relief as the cedi’s sustained appreciation against the dollar drives down prices of imported rice.

Key brands have seen significant reductions: Dubai rice dropped from GH¢460 to GH¢370 per bag, Millicent rice fell from GH¢525 to GH¢420, and K75 rice declined from GH¢560 to GH¢450. This trend follows the cedi’s sharp rebound from GH¢15.61 to GH¢10.79 per dollar since January 2025, with analysts forecasting further gains toward the GH¢10.00 threshold.

The price cuts deliver critical breathing room for low-to-middle-income families reliant on rice as a dietary staple. Food vendors—including chop bar operators, street food sellers, and restaurants serving waakye, jollof, and fried rice—now benefit from improved margins without raising consumer prices. Many had previously reduced portions or absorbed losses amid high input costs.

Economically, the currency strength aligns with Ghana’s moderating inflation, which fell to 21.2% in April 2025. The Bank of Ghana maintains its 28% policy rate, reinforcing anti-inflation measures. Industry observers note that continued cedi stability could extend price declines to other imported staples, amplifying consumer relief. The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana confirms early signs of this trend, reporting recent drops of 7-10% for sugar and rice prices while urging broader industry participation.

This deflationary pulse demonstrates how macroeconomic stabilization directly impacts living costs—a crucial development in an economy where food expenses consume over 40% of average household budgets.