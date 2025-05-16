Cedi Strengthens Against Major Currencies

The Ghanaian cedi gained ground against key foreign currencies, trading at 12.39 (buying) and 12.41 (selling) to the US dollar as of May 16, 2025, according to Bank of Ghana data.

The local currency also appreciated against the British pound (16.47 buying) and euro (13.86 buying), marking its strongest performance in recent weeks.

Economists attribute the cedi’s resilience to improved foreign exchange inflows and prudent fiscal management.

The positive trend comes amid global economic uncertainties, with analysts noting the stability could bolster Ghana’s trade balance and investor confidence.

The central bank continues monitoring markets to maintain exchange rate stability aligned with economic fundamentals.