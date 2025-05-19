Cedi’s Recovery Drives Spare Parts Price Cuts in Abossey Okai

Spare parts dealers at Accra’s Abossey Okai market have begun reducing prices following the Ghanaian cedi’s sustained gains against the US dollar.

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association issued the directive to members this week, marking a consumer-friendly response to the currency’s improved performance.

Association Chairman Henry Okyere Jnr credited government interventions for the cedi’s rebound and pledged members’ cooperation with national economic stabilization efforts. “We’re aligning our pricing with this positive trend to support both consumers and the broader economy,” Okyere stated, emphasizing their commitment to maintaining the adjusted rates.

The price revisions come as President Mahama’s administration implements measures to strengthen the local currency and curb inflation. Automotive repair businesses and private vehicle owners stand to benefit most from the reductions in this crucial import-dependent sector.

Market analysts suggest the move could set a precedent for other dollar-sensitive industries to follow suit, potentially easing Ghana’s cost-of-living pressures. The Association has established monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance among its thousands of members.