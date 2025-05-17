Cedi’s Strength Tied to Spending Cuts, Global Factors – Domfe

Development economist Dr. George Domfe has attributed the Ghanaian cedi’s recent gains to reduced government expenditure and declining global commodity prices.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints program, Domfe noted that the Mahama administration’s limited spending, including delayed payments to contractors, has contributed to currency stability.

“While the government deserves credit, the cedi’s strength is partly because it is not spending much. Contractors aren’t being paid for completed projects,” said Domfe, founding president of Africa Policy Lens. He cautioned against premature celebration, citing historical trends: “The cedi strengthens post-election similar to 2017 under the NPP. This isn’t new.”

Domfe highlighted external factors, including falling crude oil prices, which reduce dollar demand for imports. “Lower global commodity prices ease pressure on forex reserves, aiding the cedi,” he explained. He also acknowledged the role of the Akufo-Addo administration’s debt restructuring in stabilizing the currency.

However, Domfe urged sustainable policies for medium-term stability. “The government must implement measures beyond current conditions to maintain this trajectory,” he emphasized, warning that reliance on temporary factors risks future volatility.

The cedi’s recovery follows a 30% depreciation in 2023, offering relief amid Ghana’s economic challenges. Domfe’s analysis underscores the interplay of fiscal restraint, global markets, and structural reforms in shaping currency performance.