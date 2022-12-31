Celebrate 31st December Revolution With Pride – NDC

PRESS RELEASE

BY VOLTA NDC

30TH DECEMBER 2022

CELEBRATE THE COMMEMORATION OF THE 31st DECEMBER REVOLUTION WITH PRIDE

The Volta Regional Leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) entreats all its members within and outside the Region to commemorate with pride the events that birthed the 31st December Revolution because we have thus far achieved so much as a mass political party.

The 31st December Revolution is an annual event which reminds the Nation about happenings that ushered Ghana into a path of socio-economic and political transformation. It reminds us of the enormous sacrifices made then by the cadres led by the Late Jerry John Rawlings in restoring nationalism and patriotism among Ghanaians.

The pre-revolutionary period was defined by the collapse of the economy and key state institutions. That era was fraught with high inflation and escalating commodity prices in the Region and the Country at large. It was a period where the means of transport were virtually unavailable. Long queues were visibly common in our communities in desperate search for kerosene for lamps and lanterns and as domestic fuel for the kitchens.

Under the PNDC, Ghana chucked her economic successes as her economy began registering massive economic and infrastructural improvements. It is worthy of note that Ghana’s economy, which recorded -2% before the Revolution, saw a marginal transformation to 8% to GDP at a time when the first NDC Administration (NDC 1) was at the helm of affairs. The Second NDC Regime (NDC 2) grew the economy to an appreciable 14.4%, which was the highest in the world at the time.

The current situation that has bedeviled this nation under President Nana Akufo Addo is one with the highest inflation in over 20 years under our multi-party democratic experiment.

They have succeeded in presiding over a nation in default in paying its debt, a nation described as a deep junk economy by international rating agencies, a nation that investors have lost confidence in, a nation with all doors closed to the Eurobond market, a nation that has unprecedentedly got all its priorities wrong, and a leadership that is unrepentantly neck deep in very stinky corruption.

The NDC has a track record of doing the heavy lifting and salvaging the fortunes of our country in the most difficult times.

We want to urge all Voltarians and for that matter Ghanaians never to despair at all because there certainly is light at the end of the tunnel with John Mahama forming and leading the next Government of Ghana.

Long live the 31st December Revolution;

Long live the Great NDC;

And long live Ghana!

*_Signed:_*

*Mawutor Agbavitor*

*Regional Chairman, Volta*