Celebrate Christmas in a BIG way at Springbok Casino

Get into the festive spirit by being among the first to play Big Santa when it lands at South Africa’s favourite online casino on 25 November

JOHANNESBURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It certainly is the most wonderful time of the year and what better way to celebrate the start of the Christmas season at Springbok Casino than by playing a festive-themed slot that promises a sack full of prizes and big wins.

Big Santa is a 5×3 reel, 25 payline video slot that delivers extra-large Christmas cheer by sending Oversized Symbols and Free Games with Multipliers down the chimney to help players unwrap a max win potential of 50,000x their original bet.

Players need to keep an eye out for Rudolf flying across the screen and landing on the reels – Rudolph is Wild and substitutes for all other symbols except the Scatter. The Scatter is a Gift Bag and can land anywhere on the game board.

When it does, Scatter wins are first Multiplied by the total bet and added to line wins. Scatters also trigger the Free Spins bonus. When three, four or five Scatters land, 10, 15 or 20 Free Games are awarded to take the festive fun to the next level.

During Free Games, all prizes are Multiplied by the Multiplier awarded. Free Games continue until no more are available. The feature can be retriggered if additional Scatters land while the Free Spins bonus is active.

If that wasn’t enough, Big Santa lives up to its name thanks to Oversized symbols. Wilds and the Highest Paying symbols can appear in 1×1, 2×2 or 3×3 dimensions across the game board. One thing is for sure – Big Santa always delivers when it comes to big win potential!

Big Santa will launch at Springbok Casino, South Africa’s favourite online casino, on 25 November and can be accessed via Download, Instant Play and Mobile.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “Christmas is my favourite time of the year and what better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoying a few spins on Big Santa, and extra-large Christmas slot with a sack full of features to unwrap.

“The Oversized Symbols ensure the game lives up to its name while Free Spins with Multipliers will keep the big win elves busy. This is a great slot to get you in the mood for Christmas and to potentially land some big prizes ahead of the day.”

