Celebrate Ghana’s Independence with GHS 68,000 in Prizes!

As Ghana marks 68 years of independence, PrideSpins is turning up the heat with the Heritage Jackpot Tournament ; a thrilling way to celebrate our nation’s resilience and triumph. Just as Ghana fought for its freedom, you now have the chance to fight for your share of GHS 68,000 in prizes. With 968 winners, every spin brings you closer to your own historic victory.

From March 3rd to 17th, 2025, enjoy amazing rewards from our leaderboard and awesome giveaways also on our social media channels.!

And if you think big wins are just a dream, think again. One lucky PrideSpins player recently turned a GHS 9,840 bet into a jaw-dropping GHS 251,000 win on Pragmatic Play’s Mega Wheel Live Game Show. Just like that, a single spin changed everything. This isn’t an isolated case as winners are being made every day on PrideSpins, and you could be next!But why stop at just playing whe

n you can cash in even more? The Refer N Chop program is making sure that the PrideSpins family dey chop better! Every time you invite a friend to join PrideSpins, you earn real money from their gameplay. More players, more wins, more rewards; chale it’s a winning formula!

And the action doesn’t stop there! We’re constantly evolving and expanding to bring you the best gaming experience. Our latest addition? Habanero slots – a fresh lineup of games packed with stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. Whether you’re aiming for the Heritage Jackpot, taking flight in Aviator, or trying your luck on our newest slots, PrideSpins is where fortunes are made.

So why wait? Your next big win is just a spin away! Sign up now at pridespins.com.gh using promo code WINNER or TUAYIE and take your place in Ghana’s biggest gaming celebration.

https://pridespins.com.gh/blog/mega-wheel-winner

https://pridespins.com.gh/blog/mega-wheel-winner

https://pridespins.com.gh/refer-n-chop

https://pridespins.com.gh/