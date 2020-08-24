The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has urged the people of Osu and surrounding communities to celebrate this year’s Homowo Festival in low–key fashion since the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Assembly, to this effect, called for the suspension of street jams and carnivals that have become significant features of the Festival.

It also called on owners of roadside drinking bars, places of entertainment and local dish restaurants within the Osu Township and the immediate environs to ensure that they, as well as their clients, observed the COVID-19 protocols.

A statement signed by Nii Ofori-Quaye, the Public Relations Officer, KoKMA, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, expressed satisfaction at the peaceful manner in which events leading to the celebration had been carried through.

It said it was an incontrovertible tradition that Homowo festivities, for many years, had drawn into the Municipality a large number of people from all walks of life, but unfortunately the emergence of COVID-19 would not permit same this year.

“This will inevitably throw a huge challenge to the enforcement of the social distancing protocol during the peak of the pump and pageantry associated with the festivities.”

The statement, therefore, appealed to the chiefs and people to co-operate with the Assembly by complying with the caution to celebrate in moderation.

It also applauded them for eschewing violence and other acts of disturbances in the performance of the ritual feast to herald the Homowo Festival.

“Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly wish the chiefs and people of the Municipality a very happy celebration,” the statement said.