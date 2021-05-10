Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (Rtd) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church (EPC), Ghana has said mothers, as well as men, who played motherly roles, are to be celebrated.

He observed that being a mother was a very difficult and challenging responsibility that was defiantly underappreciated.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko made the observation in his mother’s day message in Ho.

He said it took patience and commitment to be a good mother or mother figure.

The Moderator encouraged all responsible mothers and mother figures to keep up the good works they were doing adding “your efforts will not go unrewarded.

“My appreciation to all mothers and mother figures in our lives and society,” he said.

In another development, Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko observed that the Church was living at a critical moment.

He said it would therefore not do the Church any good to still rely on its accustomed way of doing things.

This was contained in his Pastoral Letter to the Church copied to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

The Moderator said new and more effective ways had to be adopted for beneficial results for posterity

He said the world had changed “so we need to wake up or even be shaken awake”.

The Moderator said the Church also needed to be revived and changed to best practices with new ideas for things to work better.

