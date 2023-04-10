Celebrated Ghanaian Blogger Kobby Kyei Officially launches “The Shine Summit”

Celebrated Ghanaian Blogger and philanthropist Kobby Kyei officially launched “The Shine Summit”at the Global Ovations Office.

The event which was powered by Global Ovations brought together like minds for the positive agenda, embracing the negatives and the willingness to change the narrative to a positivity atmosphere.

The Shine Summit will be a platform that will bring the youth together and educate them on a positive purpose under the umbrella of Technology, Media, Entrepreneurship, creating opportunities through collaborations and investment.

The night saw the likes of Nana Ama McBrown, EU ambassador to Ghana H.E Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, Bola Ray, CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe, Angel Town, other great personalities and the media.

The night was climaxed with a thought provoking speech from the blogger, and the roadmap that will guide the purpose of the drive, “The Sunshine Summit”.

First Summit is scheduled for June 2, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, welcoming everyone to be inspired.

“Our first gathering will be at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and I will be looking forward to seeing each and everyone of you, this is the time to make the difference and I’m very glad to start the journey with you”, Kobby Kyei said.

The blogger who is known for his positive works is poised to making sure the next generation has what it takes to thrive thus empowering the current generation to making the difference.

The Blogger’s humanitarian initiative “Go there with Kobby Kyei” has over the months brought smiles to the needy, the less privileged, touching lives and making them feel loved, is very rare as a blogger in the Ghanaian media space but Kobby Kyei defies all odds to make the difference.

The Shine summit speakers

1. Anthony Dzamefe

2. Bernard Kafui Sokpoe

3. Futurist Kwame

4. wode Maya

5. Portia Gabor

6. Gifty Anti

7. Bola Ray

8. Tommy Forson

9. kobby kyei