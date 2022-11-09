Celebrating 85 Years of Education at Abuakwa State College

This year we celebrate 85 years of education at Abuakwa State College, and we continue to reflect on our growth over the years with over 3000 students enrolled at the college today.

The theme for the celebration is “Sustaining 85 Years of Quality: The Stakeholder Factor.” The grand durbar for the celebration is slated for Saturday, November 5, 2022, in the school park and will be graced by Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education of the Republic of Ghana. His Royal Majesty, Okyehene Nana Amoatia Ofori Panin II, will also grace the occasion.

From the desolate farmland surrounding Akyem Asafo in 1936, Abuakwa State College has grown rapidly since its inception. The foundation stone of the school was laid at the current KITCO site in 1937.

In 1966, Mr. D. E. K. Agyepong-Yamoah was appointed to head the college. He took the bull by the horns in 1967, and initiated the move of the college from the old army barracks, where it has existed for thirty long years, to a new, fresh site near the town of Pano off the Kyebi-Asiakwa motor road, where new buildings put up by the diamond-mining conglomerate at Akwatia have been left unused and engulfed by bush for some years. The Consolidated African Selection Trust (CAST) had put up the buildings as a gift to the Okyeman state.

The Complex-Block was completed in 1977, with the L-Block commissioned in 2010.

The school launched its 85th anniversary and 60th Speech and Prize Giving Day at the GNAT Hall with a call on key stakeholders to contribute to the school’s development.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, a Medical Research Scientist at the Parasitology Department of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research University of Ghana, Legon, who is also an old student of the school, Professor Daniel Agyei Boakye, paid a glowing tribute to the founders of the school for their vision to bring education to the people of the Eastern Region and the country as a whole. For him, the time has come for the various stakeholders of the school to invest in the school’s development for a brighter future. The stakeholders are past students, parents, the Parents Teacher Association (PTA), the chiefs and people of the Eastern Region, as well as the government,

He called on the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school to instill discipline and high moral standards in the students, saying that discipline forms the bedrock for any meaningful academic pursuit.

The chairperson for the occasion, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofori Atta (Nana Asabea), the wife of Okyehene, urged current and past students to participate in the 85th anniversary activities. She also called on old students to mentor the current students, explaining that providing mentorship programs for the students by the old students was one of the ways to give back to the school.

Susubiribi is the motto of the school. The magic of this motto is that it can evolve several interpretations: “Aim at something worthy; aim high and let the sky be your limit;” “Think; think ahead; don’t be indolent; be active; think positively;” “Have regard for what is worthy and honorable;” “Take measure of what you do or say.”

I would like to acknowledge the great efforts of some past headmasters who helped shape the destiny of the school.

Mr. C. L. Patterson, 1940-1944; Mr. Aaron Ofori Atta, 1944-1947; Mr. William Ofori Atta, 1947–1962, Mr. C. J. Bannerman; Mr. A. E. K. Ofori Atta; Mr. S. K. Ohene; Mr. K. A. Oduro; Mr. J. N. Antwi; Mr. D E K Agyepong Yamoah, Mr. S. A. Allotey, 1972–1982. Mr. A. N. Tetteh (Ag) 1978 (Nov)—1978 (Dec) Mr. D. K. Asiedu (1979–1982) Mr. D. W. Donkor (Ag) 1982 (April)–1982 (Aug) Mr. S. A. Birikorang (1982–1983) Mr. D. M. Ankomah, 1983–1990, Mr. A. O. Botwe, 1990–1993, Mr. E. A. Preko, 1993–1995, Mr. K Antwi-Dako, 1995-2001 Mr. Frederick Opoku, 2002, Mr. Nicholas Yeboah Ani-Agyei, Madam Joyce Rodhaline Addo, Mrs. Comfort Odehe and Mr. Eric Hanson.

Over the past 85 years, the school has produced well-renowned personalities as old students, otherwise known as “YAANOM.”

Some of these personalities include Gibson Dokyi Ampaw, minister in the second republic; Rose Akua Ampofo, the first Ghanaian woman to be ordained as a Presbyterian minister; Akenten Appiah-Menka- politician and businessman, Kwesi Amoako Atta- current roads and highways minister, John Odaate-Barnor- former Chief of Defense Staff, Asare Konadu- writer, Jacob Kwakye-Maafo- physician, Mzbel- Ghanaian musician, Bob Pixel- photographer, Boahene Yeboah-Afari- minister of state in the Nkrumah government, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, a politician, Rev. Rose Akua Ampofo, and Hon. Ahmed Arthur, former member of parliament for okaikwei South Constituency.

The weeklong celebration is expected to commence on Monday. Some activities lined up for the occasion include a float through the principal street, Kyebi, to KITCO, where the foundation stone was laid. There will also be a clean-up exercise at Kyebi Government Hospital. There will be a torchlight vigil on November 4, 2022.

Speaking at the celebration, the National President of Abuakwa State College, Mr. Edmund Aidoo, commended Yaanom across the country and beyond for their immense contributions to the infrastructural development and uplifting of the school over the past years.

On his part, the Headmaster of the school, Mr. Eric Hanson, admonished the contributions of all stakeholders over the years to bring the school to its current status.

“The contributions of both the teaching and non-teaching staff, old students, the management, as well as the Board of Government and PTA of the school over the past 85 years cannot be overemphasized,” he said

The school has always been a powerhouse in athletics, even though its training facilities are below average. There is always a pool of talented athletes waiting to go. The school excels in running (short and long distances), high jump and long jump, discus throwing, field hockey, table tennis, and soccer. There is always a good school team to represent the school in competitions.

In the past, Abusco was among the best schools in the country. The school was once the national hockey champion. That was the year they held the Ghana Police Hockey Team to a one-all draw.

The current Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, became the Eastern Region Table Tennis Champion when he beat the reigning champion, Ebo Bartels of Sutesco. Eric Ofori Attah, a Form I student, also became the Eastern Region champion in 1976 when he beat the dreaded Pino of Sutesco in a table tennis contest.

Constructing the Abusco Fence Wall is the Old Students’ priority project. Let us all get involved. Year Groups, please come on board. Securing the boundaries to protect lives and properties is our priority.

“Let’s support both in cash and kind; we will be showing gratitude for the opportunity that Abusco has given us to achieve excellence in our various careers today.”

I am calling on all old students to contribute financially to enable us to construct the fence wall.

It is important that the old students restore security to our former school to aid effective teaching and learning.

Yaanom Susubiribi

Frank Ayim Damptey

Yaanom 1978