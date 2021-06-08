Rotary Club of Tamale, a wing of Rotary International marks its 50th Anniversary on the theme: Five Decades of Being Change Agents in Our Communities.

The organisation has been providing numerous humanitarian services including water and sanitation, basic education and literacy, economic empowerment, forestry, disease prevention and control amongst other things to create lasting change in deprived communities.

The overall celebration of this historic milestone is through a series of activities from 28th May to 6th June, where the team will be climaxing with a donation of medical equipment and consumables, as well as sod-cutting for the 50th Anniversary Project at the Bulpeila Health Centre.

Donation of Medical Equipment and Sod-cutting

The President of Rotary Club of Tamale, Arabe Mary said, the donation and the 50th Anniversary project seeks to curb high dependency on the Bulpeila Health Centre detention room which causes congestion and poor service delivery.

She added that, the donation which includes renovating and furnishing the detention room of the health centre with ultra-modern equipment will provide more comfort, space and improve service delivery.

Donation of Reusable Menstrual Pads

Almost 600 adolescent girls from deprived communities in the Northern region were given reusable menstrual pads under the “End Menstrual Poverty” initiative of the Rotary Club of Tamale.

According to Ms. Mary, adolescent girls in these communities do not go to school during their menstrual period due to lack of hygiene kits to protect themselves, hence the need to assist these girls.

She added that, the reusable menstrual pads could be used for 3 years if properly taken care of, hence ensuring that girls have the education they deserve.

Wear Crash Helmet Campaign

As part of activities for the anniversary celebration, the organisation partnered with the National Road Safety Authority to embark on “Wear Crash Helmet” campaign on the streets of Tamale.

Speaking from observation, Ms. Mary lamented that motorist in Tamale do not wear a crash helmet whenever they are using the road, thus the Rotary club of Tamale seeks to create awareness as well as emphasize the need to wear a crash helmet to reduce accidents on our roads and save lives.

She urged the public to cultivate the habit of wearing crash helmets at all times to protect themselves and other persons on the road.