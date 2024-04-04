Celebrating Ghanaian Women In Politics

Generally, diversity could be considered a good thing especially if it leads to positive outcomes. Diversity of race, ethnicity, gender, and ideas are some areas of focus for policymakers seeking a more comprehensive representation in government and various organizations both private and public.

The quest to get women involved in Ghana’s public service, institutional leadership, and frontline politics has been ongoing for quite some time with a recent suggestion to give women quotas both in Ghana’s Parliament and the executive level.

An institution that seems to have made significant strides is the judiciary where 3 of the last 4 chief -justices have been women namely Justices Georgina Wood, Sophia Akufo, and Gertrude Torkornoo. It would be during the reign of one of these women chief justice that a comprehensive investigation into the judiciary was initiated.

This write-up explores the works and contributions of 4 women currently active in frontline politics who remain an inspiration to the next generation of Ghanaian kids (both boys and girls)

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The current vice-presidential candidate previously served as Education minister and the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast. Leading such a historic institution and performing excellently augured well not just for herself but for other females who harbored any such aspirations. She would also serve as a role model for both young boys and girls to dream big knowing that if the venerable professor was able to handle such a prestigious position, where beforehand there had been no female, then they also could someday become Vice-chancellors and beyond.

Prof Jane’s pacesetting tenure as Vice-Chancellor would open opportunities for other female/women academics and administrators with currently the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon being a woman in the person of Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

Hon. Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw

A trained veterinarian and vibrant role model for many young girls who aspire to someday enter public service. Dr. Bisiw would venture into active politics at a young age and in a period where the terrain was deemed too unkind for women in Ghanaian politics. She would become the deputy Agriculture Minister where she exemplified a level of excellence, dedication, and attention to detail associated with her profession as a medic.

Dr. Bisiw is currently the National Women’s Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where her radiance and determination serve as a source of motivation not just for the women and young girls within her political party, but for many young children across the country.

Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson

Madam Hawa Koomson, the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture is a woman whose on-site performance in any portfolio given her remains unquestionable. Generally associated with hard work, Madam Hawa Koomson is a lady of tremendous courage whose political tenacity is comparable only to Hawa Yakubu, Ghana’s one-time MP for Bawku. Like Madam Hawa Yakubu before her, Hawa Koomson is no pushover.

A political brawler who gives not an inch to the men and women she competes with. A no-nonsense personality whose level of grit and determination could be admired by both her supporters and detractors.

To describe her performance in Ghana’s public service as great is an understatement. Hawa Koomson is beyond ‘Effective and Efficient’. In a period where the Ghanaian public and private sector is filled with many ineffective and inefficient practitioners, Madam Hawa Koomson stands out among her peers.

Hon. Mercy Adu-Gyamfi (aka Ama Sey)

Honorable Ama Sey as she is most known to her constituents and Ghanaians served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akwatia Constituency. An entrepreneur by trade, Ama Sey is a brave and illustrious woman by all standards who led her people to wrestle the Akwatia seat from the indefatigable Baba Jamal when many men cowered at the sound of Mr. Jamal’s voice.

Madam Ama Sey who did not attend any of Ghana’s foremost academic or trade institutions nor a beneficiary of any familial political heritage would demonstrate an outstanding capacity for excellence and bravery only reminiscent of the great women in Ghanaian folklore. Her story is a source of inspiration and motivation to all Ghanaians.

As Ghana continues to diversify our institutional leadership, the above women are but a few names who serve as an inspiration to the next generation.

God Bless Our Homeland Ghana; Happy Women’s Day to All Ghanaian Women. GYE-NYAME!