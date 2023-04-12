Celebration Easter: Christ Addict Ghana Feeds Over 200 Homeless and Street Children

Christ Addict Ghana, a non-governmental organization focused on drug rehabilitation, youth empowerment, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of no poverty and quality education, recently embarked on a project called “Feed A Child with Christ Addict.”

The project aimed to distribute food, water, and delicacies to street children and the homeless in Accra.

The event covered an area spanning from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra to the Accra Mall, and over 200 people benefited from the charity event. A team of 29 volunteers, including the executives of the NGO, carried out the project, which took place on the 10th of April 2023, Easter Monday.

Christ Addict Ghana was established in 2016 by Mr. Caleb Dande, a passionate Christian and social worker who saw the need to help drug addicts in his community. The NGO has since expanded its focus to include youth empowerment and achieving the SDGs.

The Feed A Child with Christ Addict project is one of the many initiatives the NGO has embarked on to fulfill its mission of helping those in need. The project aimed to provide nourishment to those who may not have access to regular meals, especially in these times of economic hardship.

Mr. Dande, the founder of the NGO, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers who made the project a success. He also called on the government and other organizations to join hands with Christ Addict Ghana to create a better future for the less privileged in Ghana.

The Feed A Child with Christ Addict project is a clear indication of the organization’s commitment to fulfilling its vision of building a better Ghana and a better Africa. Through initiatives like this, Christ Addict Ghana is making a significant impact on the lives of those in need, one person at a time.