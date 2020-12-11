Tema became a beehive Wednesday as its seams stretched to limits with New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters pouring onto major streets to celebrate Nana Akufo-Addo, President-elect for another four years.

The Incumbent president’s re-election bid turned out to be a seemingly difficult run as the votes he obtained in the 2016 election plummeted in 2020 with many parliamentary seats lost to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The cacophony of songs, whispers and little gossip reached a crescendo right after the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensa, announced collated results for the presidential election.

The jubilation and excitement on major streets peaked as moods swirled with supporters, donning party paraphernalia, singing and dancing to popular party songs released in the wake of the electioneering campaign.

The joy on the faces of the party supporters was apparent as it came with ease with chants of the catch words, “four more to do more”.

In Sakumono Village, a community in the Tema West Constituency, where Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah won the Parliamentary Seat after a close contest and drawn-out collation, party supporters were overly agog at the end of the count. They poured onto the streets, through to the Sakumono Broadway, in celebratory style.

The Centre of Tema Community One, Tema’s business district, had become a carnival site as party faithfuls thronged streets and made stops at shops and bars which played loud music that brought back life to the community which had otherwise become unamusing prior to the declaration of results by the EC Chairperson

Tema New Town was conventionally jubilant with the celebration going deep into the night, and as Daniel Ashitey, a resident who joined other party supporters to hit the streets said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, “we have won again and things are only going to definitely get better for Ghanaians”.

The celebration was a riot of colour in the community – one that voted “skirt and blouse”, a local term for split-ticket voting, ousting incumbent Member of Parliament,Tema East Constituency, Titus Glover.

For some NDC supporters who joined the NPP to celebrate on the streets, it was party time as their wishes to vote out the incumbent MP had manifested, albeit they lost the Presidential slot.

There could be further celebrations this weekend and even during Christmas. But Covid-19 stares with its vicious countenance at the bare faced party faithful who has defied all protocols in the frenzy.