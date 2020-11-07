Crowds in cities across the US erupt in cheers and celebration after Joe Biden is projected to be the winner of the US presidential election by media networks.

In a sunny New York City, people are rejoicing on the streets, dancing, waving American flags, honking car horns and banging pots in jubilation.

In the nation’s capital, Washington, cheering crowds have gathered outside the White House, with social media images showing people chugging champagne and jumping up and down.

Footage on CNN showed people gathered on the streets in Philadelphia celebrating and playing music.