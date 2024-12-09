Celebrations Erupt Across Ghana Following John Mahama’s 2024 Election Victory

Following John Dramani Mahama’s decisive win in the 2024 presidential election, supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have flooded the streets in joyous celebration, expressing their anticipation for the future under his leadership.

In Chorkor, a lively district within the Ablekuma South constituency, one supporter told TV3, “Very soon we go pop champagne,” capturing the widespread enthusiasm that swept the area. Similarly, in the Odododiodio constituency, groups of NDC members danced and sang in the streets, celebrating their candidate’s victory.

Many were seen wearing white, a traditional symbol of victory, as they spoke to TV3 reporter Joseph Neil Armstrong, eagerly expressing their hope for the incoming administration.

The NDC’s victory has sparked nationwide celebrations, with supporters praising Mahama’s leadership and vision for Ghana’s future. The jubilant scenes reflect a deep sense of optimism among party faithful as they prepare for the new chapter in Ghana’s political history.