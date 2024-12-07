Celebrities Lead the Charge in Ghana’s 2024 Elections, Encouraging Voter Participation

The 2024 Ghanaian elections have seen enthusiastic participation from a wide range of public figures, with many celebrities actively engaging in the voting process and encouraging others to do the same.

Their involvement has brought added attention to the importance of civic duty and democratic participation.

Among the early voters was Bull Dog, former artist manager of Shatta Wale, who proudly exercised his right to vote. Actresses Joselyn Dumas and Lydia Forson also shared their voting experiences, documenting their journeys on social media to inspire their followers.

Gospel artist Empress Gifty Adorye offered a prayerful reflection after casting her ballot, sharing on Instagram, “O Lord, thy will be done in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Keche Andrew, whose wife Joana Gyan Cudjoe is contesting as the parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, encouraged fellow Ghanaians with a message of unity: “Just exercised my franchise. I believe you’ve done yours. If not, go out there and do so. GOD BLESS OUR HOMELAND GHANA AND MAKE OUR NATION GREAT AND STRONG.”

Rapper Edem urged citizens to fulfill their civic duty, writing, “MAKE SURE YOU STEP OUT AND VOTE…”

Xandy Kamel, actress and media personality, shared her smooth voting experience, saying, “Just exercised my franchise. Got in just in time to vote. It was a smooth & fast process.”

Other celebrities, including Fella Makafui, Manifest, and Efya, also took to social media to encourage their fans to participate in the electoral process.

This high-profile involvement underscores the powerful role celebrities play in shaping public attitudes toward voting and civic engagement, emphasizing the collective responsibility of all Ghanaians in strengthening the country’s democracy.