Celebrities urged to do more for breast cancer awareness

Vans Calebs, a renowned choreographer and dance instructor, has entreated Ghanaian celebrities to use their influence in society to bring more awareness about breast cancer.

The month of October has been set aside across the world to help increase attention and support for awareness, early treatment, and diagnosis.

A research work published by BMC Women’s Health this year revealed that breast cancer accounted for 31.8 per cent of cancer incidence in Ghana.

According to Van Calebs, he was perturbed about the low level of engagement, especially by male celebrities, in breast cancer awareness month.

“We celebrities have to do more to sensitise our beloved women about the need for early diagnosis. But it looks like there is a low level of involvement, especially from some top musicians and actors, and this is worrying,” he stated.

Van Calebs added that more celebrities should join this campaign as a means of social responsibility and not think about how beneficial it should be.

“I know most celebrities are business-minded people, but I think they can use their platform to create that awareness and even invest in free screening for women who can’t afford it,” he said.

According to a recent Statistia study, the number of breast cancer deaths has been increasing since 2000, with over 2900 deaths recorded in 2019.