Celebrity zodiac signs that cheat the most revealed

The star sign most likely to cheat is Aries, proved by a whopping eight celebrity cheating scandals.

This bold and ambitious fire sign enjoys quick and impulsive encounters, which explains its high-ranking position.

Notable Aries are Kristen Stewart, who cheated on Robert Pattinson with Snow White and the Huntsman director Robert Sanders, as well as Ewan McGregor, who cheated on his wife Eve Mavrakis after a 22-year marriage.

Who knows if the next cheating celebrity will be Aries? Given Gaz Beadle’s dating record, the next cheating scandal may be from an Arian…

Ranking joint second is Scorpio and Sagittarius. Known for their sexual demeanour, Scorpios know what they want and how to get it, which may explain their number two ranking. Celebrity Scorpios include Kris Jenner, who cheated on her husband Robert with soccer player Todd Waterman, and Lamar Odom, who cheated on Kris’ daughter Khloe Kardashian.

Sagittarius’ are renowned for their passion, larger-than-life spirit, and lack of commitment, so it is no surprise why famous Sagitarriuses such as Jay-Z, Ryan Giggs, and John Terry have been caught in cheating scandals over the years.

Capricorn, Leo, and Taurus rank joint fourth. Although not seen as compatible, they share qualities such as their mysteriousness and fearless ambition, with Leo’s notably enjoying drama-filled lifestyles. Famous Capricorns include Tiger Woods, whose cheating scandal set tabloids alight in 2009, as well as Jude Law who cheated on Sienna Miller in a well-publicised affair.

Famous Taurus, Travis Scott is no stranger to scandals, being the most recent celebrity to be involved in a cheating scandal after being accused of cheating on Kylie Jenner with alleged ex-fling Rojean Kar. Taureans are known for their commitment, only cheating if they aren’t getting something in their current relationship, maybe Travis needs to re-examine his relationship with Kylie…

Famous Leos include Bill Clinton, and his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger, who cheated on his wife Maria Shriver with housekeeper Mildred Baena, who he fathered a child with.

Aquarius has been found as the star sign least likely to cheat. They have a tendency to relish alone time, and respect their partner’s boundaries as well as make sacrifices for them, meaning they are least likely to cheat on them. However, fellow Aquarian Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira after 11 years of marriage last year

Personality traits such as passion, boldness, and ambition are most common among these celebrities.

● Top10Casinos.com can reveal that the Acting Industry has the most cheaters, with 16 scandals in total.

● The Sports Industry ranks a close second, with 15 sports players involved in cheating scandals.

● In third place is the Music industry, with 8 singers/songwriters known to cheat.

Celebrity Psychic Inbaal Honigman offers insight into the zodiac signs most associated with cheating:

“Different star signs have different approaches to relationships. Whereas Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn value having a dependable partner and a strict routine, Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius need a partner who allows them to be free. Water signs like Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are romantic and like to be close to their partners, while Air signs like Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius need space from time to time.

Scorpios are known for being extremely passionate. Their ruling planet is passionate Mars, which sends sparks flying between a Scorpio and a new conquest, and they are a romantic Water sign, so they take love very seriously and can easily develop a connection with someone outside of their main relationship.

Also ruled by Mars, is Aries – fiery and active in all situations. Aries is quick thinking and quick acting. They can get into a relationship very quickly… sometimes forgetting their own partner…

Libra is similarly a dual sign that struggles with decision-making. It’s a very sociable sign too, so when they meet someone they like, they won’t find it easy to choose between their current or their next lover. Sometimes, both will do.

Sagittarius is the ultimate free spirit, and can be happily married one minute… and meeting someone new the next. They can’t be tied down for long.

Adam Levine is one of many celebs. He’s a Pisces, normally a very loving, faithful sign. However, his Moon is in Scorpio, which is why he’s so comfortable with deceit, and why his passion is so explosive. And his Mercury, planet of communication is in Aries, which means he talks like an Aries.”