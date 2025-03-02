Celestine Donkor’s Unconventional Ministry: Preaching in Trotros and Shaping Young Souls

Gospel artist and evangelist Celestine Donkor is redefining celebrity influence, one trotro ride and school visit at a time.

In a candid interview on Hitz FM, the musician revealed her hands-on approach to ministry, which extends far beyond concert stages and into classrooms, buses, and everyday spaces where she believes faith can spark transformation.

Donkor, known for hits like “Agbebolo” and “Oye,” emphasized that her identity transcends music: “I am not your regular celebrity; I am an evangelist first.” This conviction birthed her Campus Gospel initiative, a grassroots effort to bring spiritual mentorship to students across primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions. “School is the perfect place to start evangelism,” she explained, recalling how visits by preachers during her own school years deeply shaped her worldview. “If we capture young hearts early, we shape futures.”

But her boldest evangelism story involves an unplanned sermon aboard a packed trotro on December 31st. “I felt a nudge to share the gospel right there,” she recounted. As passengers glanced curiously, Donkor began preaching, leaving one woman visibly stunned. “When I alighted, she followed me—even though it wasn’t her stop—just to say the message moved her. That’s why I do this,” she said, underscoring her belief that fame is divinely orchestrated to amplify her missionary calling.

The singer’s Celestial Praise concert, now in its 11th year, mirrors this ethos. Held at Accra’s Victory Bible Church, the event has grown into a cornerstone of Ghana’s gospel calendar, blending worship with mentorship. Donkor credited the church for providing affordable venue access and technical support, enabling her team to prioritize community impact over profit.

Critics might question the practicality of mixing celebrity with street-level ministry, but Donkor’s approach resonates in a nation where public transport and schools remain fertile ground for grassroots connection. Her trotro testimony, in particular, challenges fellow artists to leverage their platforms beyond entertainment—a call that aligns with rising trends of faith-driven activism among African creatives.

As Donkor recruits souls rather than streaming numbers, her legacy is crystallizing: fame isn’t for the spotlight—it’s for the bus stop, the classroom, and the hearts she meets along the way.