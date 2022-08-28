Celia Baah Danso And Felix Lartey Share Honours

Celia Baah Danso of the Ghana Armed Forces defeated Eva Adom Amankwah 3-0 to win the women’s trophy at a packed Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Championship event which took place at the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium.

In the exciting Men’s Singles final, Felix Lartey of the Ghana Immigration Service beat Victor Smart 3-1. He had earlier beaten third placed Emmanuel Commey.

In the juniors, Prince Asare from Rising Stars TTC defeated Richard Ofori. All the winners went home with fantastic cash prizes and products from the sponsors.

Present at the tournament was President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mawuko Afadzato and Greater Accra Regional sports Technical Director, Mr. E.T Sakitey.

The well attended tournament was sponsored by Accra Open, TT Brothers, Ji A Biney, Stanbic Bank and the Osu Traditional Council supported in a nice way.

The Osu Mantse Teteete Nii Nortey Owuo IV who was the special guest of honor for the championship and sat through the final phrase of the competition praised the leadership of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association for the event.

He said his township will always welcome such competitions to help improve and groom talents for the county.

Mr. Solomon Akunnor, Chairman of the Greater Accra Table Tennis Association was very happy for a successful event and promised that the next edition would be bigger. He expressed that the objective of the Homowo Table Tennis Championship is to unearth young talented players.

He thanked the companies and individuals as well as the media who contributed to the success of the Championship.