Celia Baah Danso Crowned Queen Of 2022 Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Open

Black Loopers and Ghana Armed Forces Table Tennis Star Celia Baah Danso has expressed her joy for winning the2022 Greater Accra Homowo Table Tennis Open, and being crowned Queen of the latest Championship that featured all the best female players in the country.

Celia Baah Danso acknowledged her competitors for the stiff challenge, but certainly knows that God has already ordained the winner and champion. The SWAG and WISA Awards winner thanked the organizers of the tournament, sponsors, media and players who turned up.

“I’m super exited to be crowded the Winner of the HOMOWO TABLE TENNIS OPEN. It’s a great comeback after 3 years of not participating in such tournament. Thanks to YAWEH, the Organizers of GATTA, GTTA, Army Team and Coach Lartei, Joshua the master planner and all those who massively supported me yesterday. I appreciate the love showed by my fans and admirers” she posted on her Facebook wall.