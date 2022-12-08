Celine Dion is affected by the Stiff-Person Syndrome

World famous singer Celine Dion revealed on Thursday that she is affected by a rare neurological condition known as “stiff-person syndrome”, incapacitating her to conduct her tours.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges, and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through. Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affect something like one-in-a-million people,” Dion said in a video published on her Instagram(banned in Russia).

The Quebec-born singer added that even thought little is known about this condition, health professionals have confirmed that the stiff-person syndrome is the cause behind the muscular spams she’s been having.

As the medical condition is affecting her ability to walk and even to sing, Dion said she wouldn’t be able to carry on with her February tour around Europe

The singer said that a “great team of doctors” and her sport-medicine therapist are helping her, working on rebuilding her strength and ability to return on stages.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you.”

Dion thanked her children and her fans for supporting her throughout her illness.