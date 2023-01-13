Celta Vigo Scouts Ghanaian Brothers Directly To Spain

Ghanaian 3rd Division outfit, White Wolves FC have secured a major double scoop for a football experience with Spanish La Liga outfit Celta Vigo.

It has been confirmed that two talented teenagers of the Madina based team have been snapped up by the club located in Northern Spain; who see the players as future stars.

The much talked about raw but exciting 19 year old striker Abdul Samed Sally is well known in the vibrant Madina Zongo football community and has even been compared to a young Sadio Mane for his aggression and speed.

His younger brother, 18 year old Yunus Sally who is a defender, is also one of the most sought after talents on the local Ghanaian football scene with several clubs including Hearts and Kotoko said to have been monitoring his progress.

Although still in it’s early stages, the players have already been flown to Spain to train with the junior side of the Costa del Sol based team.

When successfully completed, it would be a big statement making it a rare and historic move where a 3rd division team in Ghana transfers two players directly to such a high profile club in Europe.

The President of White Wolves FC, Manaf Mendes has confirmed the news of the players departure to Spain but insists that talks have been excellent and geared towards the players comprehensive development .

“We’ve had fruitful discussions with our partners in Spain for several months now and both parties want the best for the boys. There is no pressure at all. This is why Yunus and Samed are currently in Spain to continue their football education which would ensure that the best arrangements would be made in the long term”.

The news of the players departure from Accra has been greeted with a lot of excitement especially in the community where they started their football development with the zongo based team called Top 10 FC.

The move could potentially open the doors for other lower division teams like White Wolves to attract similar interest from major clubs in Europe as long as they are well managed and in good standing.

‘Royal Celtic Club of Vigo’, commonly known as Celta de Vigo or simply Celta, has a huge passionate following.

Ghana Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo is a popular figure in the team known for his uncompromising displays at centre back.

The fact that David Silva played for Celta Vigo before making a name for himself in the Premier League with Manchester City,, is something that not many football fans are aware of.

Goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez and former Liverpool ace Iago Aspas are two other top players who have featured for Celta.

Currently experiencing a tough season, Celta are just above Sevilla and Cadiz in the La Liga standings.

Celta Vigo is a traditional Spanish club founded in 1923 meaning this year marks their epic centenary celebrations.