CEMLAWS AFRICA pays courtesy call on Chief of Naval Staff

Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, Naval Capt. Rtd., Team Leader for the Centre for Maritime Law and Security Africa (CEMLAWS Africa), has paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Issah Yakubu at the Naval Headquarters in Accra.

Dr Ali, who led a three-member delegation, comprising Mr Nelson Ayamdoo, Training Head and Mrs Stephanie Young Adika, Programmes Coordinator, called on the CNS to congratulate him on his appointment.

The visit was also to hold discussions on the need of getting Ghana’s newly drafted National Integrated Maritime Strategy (NIMS) endorsed as soon as possible by the government.

Dr Ali said NIMS was a comprehensive document developed by some of Ghana’s key maritime stakeholders with a vision to secure Ghana’s maritime domain and sustainable revenue generation from Ghana’s blue economy sectors with benefits for the citizenry.

Highlighting the importance of the document, Dr Ali said there were efforts by UNODC to support Ghana in the adoption and implementation of the strategy under its project to Strengthen Strategic Approaches to Maritime Security in Ghana.

Rear Admiral Yakubu said he was privileged and honoured by the visit of the Centre.

“ I know the position of CEMLAWS in maritime governance in the region and Africa as a whole, so it is good we work together to take our relationship to a higher pedestal,” he said.

The CNS underscored the need for the promulgation of NIMS towards ensuring a good governance system in the country’s maritime space.

The Centre presented a personalised plaque to the CNS.

The CNS also made a similar presentation to the Centre.

CEMLAWS AFRICA is a Ghanaian non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to advancing ocean governance and maritime security across the African continent.