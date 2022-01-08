CENDLOS encourages Ghanaians to take advantage of e-learning platforms

The Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling (CENDLOS) is poised to build on the national and global vision of leveraging and optimizing technology to create a society where quality, accessible and developmentally responsive education is available to all learners.

CENDLOS has therefore outlined a number of key interventions, programmes and activities to be implemented in the New Year, as a state-mandated Agency responsible for E-Learning and ICT development.

Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, Executive Director of the CENDLOS told the Ghana News Agency that Rebranding, Repurposing and Repositioning CENDLOS in order to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate, which dovetail into the larger vision of the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Government of Ghana was also on course with the support of other partners and stakeholders.

He added, “Having solidly put in place the necessary structures, CENDLOS is set to embark on a bold and transformative E-Learning and ICT agenda this year and beyond.”

Mr. Adwabour said the paradigm shift in education delivery was taking place at an unprecedented pace…This shift is now being inflamed, fueled and intensely fanned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the global reality was that there was no end in sight as yet which made the mandate of CENDLOS in education delivery crucial, since technology-mediated Learning was the sure cure for widening access gap and learning deficit particularly in Ghana.

The CENDLOS Boss said, “Quality research ranks high on our priority list. As the digital technology arm of MOE, we appreciate the value of quality data as a key driver in the planning and decision-making process. In collaboration with Kofi Annan Centre for Excellence in ICT, CENDLOS will embark on high-value research projects across the country”.

The findings, he noted would serve as inputs in the planning, design and implementation of various ICT-based developmental projects for education.

He noted that the shift towards E-Learning, coupled with digitalization drives of the government required an intensive and extensive ICT and digital literacy outreach programme.

“We are happy to announce the purchase of a brand new Mercedes van with sponsorship from the World Bank for the purpose”.

He added that digital content creation for Distance Learning would also be given a major boost this year.

Mr. Adwabour said CENDLOS in collaboration with Plan Ghana, FCDO and Dubai Cares, was constructing six content production studios to deliver real-time and recorded educational content for students.

The studios are expected to go live and start turning out quality educational content within the first quarter of the year.

CENDLOS would collaborate with academic and non-academic institutions within and outside Ghana to create on-demand, standardised and customised technology-mediated training courses for learner communities, he added.