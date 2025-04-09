CenPOA Urges Akufo-Addo to Pursue National Cathedral Through Private Means

The Centre for Public Opinion and Awareness (CenPOA), a non-governmental organisation focused on civic engagement, has called on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to personally mobilise private support to complete the controversial National Cathedral project. The group insists that no further public funds should be used for its construction.

According to a statement issued by CenPOA, the project was initiated as a personal religious commitment by the former president and should therefore be fulfilled without recourse to state resources. The group contends that now out of office, Mr Akufo-Addo is well positioned to draw on his influence and networks, both within Ghana and internationally, to raise the necessary funds.

“We encourage former President Akufo-Addo to fulfil his vow to God using private means. With his tenure now concluded, he has the opportunity and time to mobilise private support to complete the project, in line with his original intent,” the statement said.

CenPOA also expressed concern over recent comments attributed to the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, indicating that the government may consider reviving the project pending consultations with the National Cathedral Board. The group warned that such a move would constitute a breach of public trust.

“Any attempt to reintroduce government involvement or allocate public funds to the National Cathedral would constitute political dishonesty and a serious betrayal of the trust placed in the government by Ghanaians,” CenPOA stated.

The organisation referenced reports that approximately $58 million in public funds were spent during the Akufo-Addo administration, yet the project remains incomplete.

While the National Cathedral was initially presented as a unifying national symbol, its funding has been a source of political and public contention. Calls for financial transparency and accountability have mounted over the years, especially amid Ghana’s broader economic challenges.

The statement by CenPOA reflects a broader demand for clear boundaries between personal commitments of public officials and the use of national resources. The debate surrounding the National Cathedral continues to test how governments navigate promises rooted in faith within the framework of secular public finance.

Below is the full statement…

CenPOA to Government: Proceed with National Cathedral Project at Your Own Risk

Calls for Government to Honor Promise of Fiscal Responsibility and Separation of Church and State Accra, Ghana — The Center for Public Opinion & Awareness (CenPOA) has noted with deep concern recent comments made by Honorable Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, regarding the possible continuation of the controversial National Cathedral project.

Hon. Ibrahim indicated that the government is considering resuming the project, subject to consultations he is currently undertaking with the National Cathedral Board.

CenPOA strongly believes that any attempt to reintroduce government involvement or allocate public funds to the National Cathedral would constitute political dishonesty and a serious betrayal of the trust placed in the government by Ghanaians. The National Cathedral was originally a personal religious vow made by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who, despite serving a full eight-year term, was unable to complete it—after reportedly spending $58 million of state resources.

It is worth noting that the project became a major point of political contention during the 2024 elections.

The now-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) explicitly opposed the project, vowing to repurpose it into a 500-unit children’s hospital and fertility center. This was publicly communicated in a Facebook post by Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, then Director of Elections and IT for the NDC. In light of this, CenPOA finds the Minister’s recent remarks inconsistent with the NDC’s stated position and urges the government to stay true to its commitment to reset Ghana’s priorities. Many Ghanaians voted for this administration on the understanding that public funds would no longer be wasted on nonessential projects like the National Cathedral, particularly at the expense of critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and job creation.

If Hon. Ibrahim’s remarks were intended as his personal opinion, we wish to respectfully remind him that, in his capacity as a Minister, he must refrain from imposing personal religious beliefs on matters of governance and public administration. Blurring the lines between religion and state affairs could have serious consequences for his political career and the credibility of the NDC government.

Finally, we encourage former President Akufo-Addo to fulfill his vow to God using private means. With his tenure now concluded, he has the opportunity and time to mobilize private support to complete the project, in line with his original intent.