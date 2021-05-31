Alhaji Saaka Dramani, a representative from the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly (AshMA) has said that the census data will help to transform Ghana’s economy and spur economic development at national, regional and district levels.

He noted that the 2021 census would provide updated information on the population to help track progress made with regards to international, national, regional and global development goals.

He said this at the launch of the 30 days to the 2021 Population and Housing Census at Ashiaman at the weekend.

According to him, the census will provide data on sex, age, births and deaths, migration, what we do for a living, where we live, the quality of our housing, and access to public services, health and education.

Alhaji Dramani assured the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) and all Ghanaians of the full support of the Assembly to ensure the success of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.

Alhaji Dramani explained that the 2021 Census data on housing conditions, household amenities and assets would be very useful to MMDAs to assess the adequacy, quality of housing and utilities as well as to determine housing tenure arrangements.

Mr Ken Yirenkyi, District Census Officer for the Ashaiman Municipality, said the theme for the 2021 Population and Housing Census is “You Count, Get Counted” and called on residents to get themselves counted by making themselves available for enumeration.

He said the data collected from the census would provide the government with the necessary information to make decisions on development.

Mr Yirenkyi called on residents to follow the activities of the census on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram platforms for accurate information.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

