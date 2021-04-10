Census training

An eight-day workshop has opened in Takoradi to train 1, 338 national trainers of the 2021 National population census project.

The trainers would be expected to educate Regional and District officers on the pending census and how to go about the process for efficiency.

Mrs Araba Forson, Acting Deputy Government Statistician urged the participants to take the training very seriously.

She said, “You have been fortunate to be selected among the 3000 applicants who made it through this vigorous selection process”.

The trainees would be equipped with knowledge of communication and leadership skills.

Mrs Forson said the training was the last phase of the national trainers’ Programme.

“We started with the virtual training and now it’s time for the face-face training and practical work…we will do a further assessment to establish the final list,” she added.

