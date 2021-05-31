Mr Francis Kwasi Bonzoh, District Chief Executive for Ellembelle in the Western Region has urged Census officials to enumerate all residents including persons with disability (PWDs).

“In the spirit of leaving no one behind, the census shall cover all members of our society including; the vulnerable and the disadvantaged members of our society, such as persons living with disability (PLWDs), orphans and vulnerable children, the elderly and even street families”, he said.

I therefore, urge all census officials to count everybody without discrimination.

The DCE who made the call during the launch of the 30 days countdown to the 2021 Population and Housing Census Night said the primary goal of the census was to count each person and structures in the geographical space of Ghana.

Mr Bonzoh also urged all residents in the District to be tolerant with the census officers by giving them the necessary information, “The information you provide to the Census official is strictly confidential; it will be handled only by persons who have taken the “Oath of Secrecy” under the Statistical Service Act 2019 (Act 1003)”.

The DCE said the Assembly would assist and make sure that the Census went on smoothly with no disruption in the District.

Mr Bonzoh called on all Political Parties, Religious Leaders, Civil Society Organisations, among others to use their platforms to support the census for the District to have realistic data for planning and development.

“I would also like to make a special plea to the Media, including; the Social Media users, this is not the time to create controversies and confusion around this important national development activity.”

This year’s Census Night is slated for June 27th, 2021.