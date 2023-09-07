Central African leader visits Gabon

President of Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadera was received Tuesday at the presidential palace of Libreville by Gabon’s transitional President, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, according to the national television.

The content of the meeting has not been revealed.

Faustin Archange Touadera was appointed as a facilitator for the democratic process in Gabon by an extraordinary summit of heads of state of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) held in Equatorial Guinea Monday.

Nguema, 48, was sworn in Monday in Libreville, the capital of Gabon, as the country’s “transitional president,” after leading a coup on Aug. 30.

He promised a new Constitution by referendum, a new electoral code and a reliable penal code. He also pledged to “return power to civilians” and hold “free” and “transparent” elections after the transition, without specifying the date or duration of this transition.

In response to the coup, the African Union (AU) suspended Gabon’s membership Thursday, followed by the ECCAS, a regional bloc that Gabon is a member, until the return to constitutional order in the country. The ECCAS also ordered the temporary relocation of the institution’s headquarters from Libreville to Malabo, the capital of Equatorial Guinea.