Central African Leaders Meet for Critical Economic Summit

An extraordinary summit of leaders of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) opened in Cameroon’s capital Yaounde on Monday.

The meeting will examine structural socio-economic reforms implemented since 2016 and map out fresh economic and reform plans for the sub-region, according to a statement by CEMAC.

“Some countries in the sub-region have not implemented the recommendations and commitments for their economic and monetary stability adopted in 2016 and this is causing disruptions. That’s why this meeting is very important to avert any situation that could plunge the economy further into difficulties including devaluing the currency,” Paul Djomou, a Cameroon economist, told Xinhua.

Recently, Bank of Central African States warned that, although economic growth in the sub-region is positive, it remains sluggish with inflation level above thresholds.

CEMAC is made up of six countries including Gabon, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Republic of the Congo and Equatorial Guinea.