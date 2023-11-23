Central African officials, experts gather in Rwanda to discuss regional stability

Experts and foreign ministers from the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) are meeting in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, to discuss security and stability issues in the region, the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

The five-day meeting is being held under the theme “Prevention and response to unconstitutional changes in Central Africa.” The meeting was preceded by a forum of the focal points of the 11 member states.

It is an “imperative to guarantee a peaceful and prosperous future for citizens,” said Guillaume Kavaruganda, the director general for Europe, Americas and International Organizations at the Rwandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement.

Kavaruganda said that the meeting offered a platform for Rwanda to share its experience. He added that the search for lasting solutions to the current regional security challenges “requires close collaboration and effective coordination among nations.”

Elisa Pereira Afonso de Barros, Sao Tome and Principe’s ambassador to Gabon, expressed hope that the discussions at the meeting will provide prospects for conflict prevention and resolution in Central Africa.

Participants will discuss the geopolitical and security situation in the member countries, climate security, the humanitarian situation, the problem of children in armed conflict and the state of human rights.